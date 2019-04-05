Grow Texas Fund could bring more money back to the Permian Basin

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -Everywhere you look in the Permian Basin, we are at capacity and still growing. But all of that growth comes at cost-a cost to our roads, our schools and our public safety.
“Now we take a lot of pride in West Texas in producing more oil and gas than anyone, but that takes a toll on our highways and it over crowds our schools and it makes things very difficult on a strained law enforcement community,” stated Representative Brooks Landgraf.
Yesterday Landgraf and State Representative Tom Craddick of Midland presented to a Texas House Appropriations Subcommittee their proposal to bring state money generated by oil and gas production back to energy-producing hotbeds across the state.
It’s called the Grow Texas Fund and they say it will reinvest dollars for energy sector infrastructure and public safety.
Landgraf stated, " The Grow Texas plan is a proposal that takes taxes generated by oil and gas an reinvests them in areas like the Permian Basin, where those oil and gas production taxes are generated."
The Grow Texas Fund would not raise or create taxes. Instead, it secures existing state revenue paid by oil and gas producers through severance taxes, for specific re-investment in the Texas oil patch that has been strained to the brink by record-breaking production in recent years.
“The Grow Texas Fund will invest in our oilfield highways, put more cops on the streets and roads and more teachers in our classrooms, that way the Permian Basin and other energy producing hotspots across Texas can not only be great producers of oil and gas that helps make our country energy independent but they can also be good places to live, good places to work... and good places to raise a family," Rep Landgraf added.
"That’s why it’s so important that we continue to build momentum on the Grow Texas Fund and I’m looking forward to getting it passed so that it becomes law here in Texas..”
The money that would be deposited into the Grow Texas Fund is not being taken away from any vital causes or other regions.
Currently, these energy-generated severance taxes are paid into the state’s rainy day fund, which is already robust and will continue to increase at a healthy pace even with the Grow Texas fund in place.
