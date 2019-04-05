Evening Weather with Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible late this afternoon and into the overnight hours across much of the Permian Basin and portions of the Trans Pecos. This is thanks in large part to a low pressure trough swinging through the desert southwest and interacting with a dryline in West Texas. As the dryline strengthens later this afternoon, and evening storms will become more likely.
WHEN: Storms may begin to initiate between 4pm and 6pm and strengthen as they move northeast over the next several hours. Storms during the late afternoon and evening will be scattered, but the ones that do form will be capable of becoming quite strong. A second round of storms, possibly more widespread, is possible overnight from 12am to 5am, moving from west to east through the Permian Basin.
WHERE: The first batch of storms will initiate along the Trans Pecos, SE New Mexico, and the western Permian Basin, possibly reaching as far east as Midland-Odessa. The second round of storms will likely affect the entire Permian Basin from west to east during the overnight hours.
IMPACTS: These storms will be capable of becoming severe. The main threats will be damaging hail and wind gusts, along with heavy downpours and frequent lightning. While we can't rule out a tornado, it is unlikely.
WHAT TO DO: Go through your day as you normally would, but have a plan of action if severe weather does hit. Stick with us here at NewsWest 9, and we will have updates for you the entire day and night.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.