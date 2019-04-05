Charmin ‘Forever Roll’ - a giant toilet paper roll it says lasts a month - gaining traction on social media

Author: Tasha Cain
Published: 5:52 PM EDT April 4, 2019
Updated: 5:52 PM EDT April 4, 2019
Charmin has a solution for people who seem to go through roll after roll of toilet paper and are sick of it.
The company introduced a giant roll called the “Forever Roll” and said a single roll can make it through an entire month before it needs to be changed. The product was promoted late last year, but it's just now gaining some sudden momentum on social media from people who say they could use it.
The mega roll doesn’t skimp out on quality either; it's made of the same two-ply ultra-soft material as the company's other products.
The Forever Roll starter kit is typically $59.96 but is on sale now for $29.97. That kit includes three rolls and a free stand. Shipping is also free.Those not interested in an entire kit can purchase a single roll for $9.99.
If the “Forever Roll” sounds like something you need in your home, you can head to the Charmin website.