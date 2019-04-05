Casa de Amigos to host evening legal aid clinics presented by Legal Aid of Northwest Texas

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Casa de Amigos in Midland is hosting civil legal clinics by Legal Aid of Northwest Texas throughout the year, with the next date coming up on Tuesday, April 9 from 6-7 p.m.
The event is sponsored by the Midland County Bar Association, the Midland County Young Lawyers Association, along with Legal Aid of Northwest Texas, and topics will include bankruptcy, child support and child custody, civil lawsuits, divorce, and more.
Applicants wishing to participate must be pre-screened for eligibility and appointments are required, applicants should contact Jeannie Smith with Legal Aid of Northwest Texas at (432) 686-0647, ext. 5503.
This is the second evening clinic this year, further clinics following the April 9 date will be held on May 14, June 11, August 13, September 10, and October 8 all from 6-7 p.m.
