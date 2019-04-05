CarFit event gives drivers confidence on the road by optimizing their car safety features

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Earlier today Medical Center Health System and TxDot came together and hosted their first car safety event, called CarFit.
CarFit introduced a handful of injury coordinators from the hospital along with car technicians, to teach drivers how to make their personal vehicle "fit” them in order to increase their safety and mobility when they hit the road.
“We want to make the roads safer, as a level two trauma center, we focus on our top traumas that come in to the ER and one of them is motor vehicle crashes. So we try to bring programs to this area to make our roads a lot safer," said Trauma Outreach and Injury Coordinator, Sirena Watts.
The CarFit team checked just about every aspect and safety feature possible for the participants that rolled through.
“They checked my blind spots in the back and on each side. They helped me adjust my mirrors, my lights, my blinkers, turn signals, horn, everything, wipers, they went through the entire car,” said participant Debra Parsons.
CarFit also handed out several adapted devices that could be helpful to each specific driver, such as pillow cushions for seats, seat belt grabbers, leg lifters, and handy bars.
“Sometimes I have trouble getting out of my car, because it is so low, and I’ll hold onto things, and they gave me a tool to put on my door to just stand up and walk out,” said Parsons.
Watts explained that although the tips and adjustments may seem small, they could certainly save a life.
“Some of the little things that we’re checking like the seat belt, if you have that improperly installed, your seat belt is going to keep going until it hits a bone, so it’s going to smash all of those organs. So just something so simple that you don’t even think about, can change a life or death situation," Watts said.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.