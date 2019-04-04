Texas police pose for viral #BackTheBLUEbonnets challenge

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas’s men and women in blue are getting into the state’s bluebonnet season with a new viral challenge, and it’s adorable.
The #BackTheBLUEbonnets challenge has been taken up by officers from several police departments around the state.
Law enforcement have been striking poses with the Texas state flower, and they are working it – all for a laugh and a positive message.
Social media posts have taken on littering, community safety and napping.
“Felt cute might arrest someone later idk,” wrote Mineral Wells Police Department.
“Our goal is to help people in need, not lay down the law,” wrote Grapevine Police.
So far, officers from the Cedar Hill Police Department, Copperas Cove Police Department, Granite Shoals Police Department, Grapevine Police Department, Irving Police Department and more have taken up the challenge.