Professor, former algae farmer to speak at First Friday Science Seminar at Midland College

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Tomorrow is the first Friday of April, which means it’s time for another First Friday Science Seminar at Midland College.
This month, Midland College is hosting Dr. Ira “Ike” Levine, a professor from the Department of Natural and Applied Sciences at the University of Southern Maine.
A self proclaimed “science geek," Dr. Levine’s talk will focus on his work at the Algae Foundation and his experience as an algae farmer. He will also detail the practical uses of algae from farming to sushi, and discuss what the future opportunities of algae farming may be.
Levine hopes to not only educate, but also entertain, and promises you won’t fall asleep.
Admission to Dr. Levine’s talk is free and open to anyone, and feel free to bring your lunch! It will take place from noon to 1 p.m. in the Carrasco Room in the Scharbauer Student Center.
