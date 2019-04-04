Oregon among most targeted states for scam robocalls, study says

PORTLAND, Ore. — Are you sick of robocalls?
A new study shows scam robocalls will peak in Oregon during the next two weeks, just in time for Tax Day on April 15.
The study by AllAreaCodes.com also says Oregon is among the most at-risk states for robocalls.
The study analyzed 15 million consumer complaints released by the Federal Trade Commission from 2016-2018. Oregon had 2,369 FTC complaints per 100,000 people, which ranked 5th most of all states.
People received the most scam robocalls from April 8-21 during the 3-year study.
Below are several tips from the IRS to avoid tax scams:
IRS employees will not:
- Call demanding an immediate payment. The IRS won’t call taxpayers if they owe taxes without first sending a bill in the mail.
- Demand payment without allowing taxpayers to question or appeal the amount owed.
- Demand that taxpayers pay their taxes in a specific way, such as with a prepaid debit card.
- Ask for credit or debit card numbers over the phone.
- Threaten to contact local police or similar agencies to arrest taxpayers for non-payment of taxes.
- Threaten legal action, such as a lawsuit.