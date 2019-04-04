2019 Odessa Entrepreneur of the Year, Business Hall of Fame inductees honored at luncheon

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Thursday, the Odessa Chamber of Commerce will host a luncheon at the Odessa Country Club in honor of the 2019 Entrepreneur of the Year and Business Hall of Fame inductees.
In order to emphasize the importance of Odessa's small business community, the Odessa Chamber of Commerce honors one individual each year as Entrepreneur of the Year.
This year’s recipient is Kevin Slater, owner of Slater Controls, Inc. Mr. Slater will be honored for his entrepreneurial success and his contributions to the community.
Additionally, the Odessa Chamber of Commerce inducts one or more individuals into the Business Hall of Fame each year.
The 2019 Business Hall of Fame inductees are as follows: Mark Merritt, Westech Seal, Inc/Maribea; David Simpson, Jim’s Tall & Big Men’s Shop; Monnie Sparkman, Liberty Fishing & Rental Tools, Inc; Jane Williams, Snelling Staffing Services.
For more information on this event visit www.odessachamber.com, or contact Lynn Van Amburgh at 432-333-7862 or by email at lynnva@odessachamber.com.
You do not have to be a Chamber member to attend the luncheon.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.