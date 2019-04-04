New Mexico adopts Indigenous Peoples’ Day over Columbus Day

It becomes the fifth state to replace the traditional October holiday with a day to honor Native Americans.

Photo by: AP New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham describes new efforts by the state to expand its outdoor recreation economy at a bill-signing ceremony on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in Hyde Memorial State Park outside Santa Fe, N.M. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee)
By TEGNA staff | April 4, 2019 at 5:56 AM CDT - Updated April 4 at 5:56 AM

New Mexico is the latest state to change Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples' Day, according to multiple reports. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed it into law Tuesday.

It joins Alaska, Minnesota, Oregon and Vermont with eliminating the day meant to recognize explorer Christopher Columbus and replacing it with a holiday to honor Native Americans.

CNN reports other states have adopted different holidays as well rather than Columbus Day, including Discoverers' Day in Hawaii and Native American Day in South Dakota.

Columbus Day remains a federal holiday, falling on the second Monday in October.