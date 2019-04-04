Museum of the Southwest showcases work of elementary school artists

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The Museum of the Southwest is showcasing the second half of its two part student art exhibition “Tiny Art: Miniature Works of Art with Big Ideas”.
Students whose works were selected are recognized as rising artists in the area. This portion of the exhibit will feature the art of Kindergarten through 6th grade students.
The first half featured the work of middle and high school students in the Permian Basin.
The exhibit’s opening reception will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on April 4. This reception is free and open to the public and will also feature a performance by Cassatt in the Basin String Quartet.
“Tiny Art” will be on display through May 12. For more information on the exhibit you can click here.
