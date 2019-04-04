Morning Weather Update from, Meteorologist Dylan Smith

Happy Thursday! Today, we are looking for starting temperatures to be in the mid to lower 50s and warm up to the lower 80s again this afternoon. Our winds have changed directions overnight. We are now looking for a northwest wind at 10 to 15 MPH throughout the day. Tomorrow, we are expecting morning temperatures to be in the mid 50s and afternoon temperatures to be in the lower 80s. Starting in the afternoon, we are tracking the possibility of severe isolated thunderstorms anywhere east of the mountains. The primary threat for these afternoon storms will be the chance of large hail. Later that night, we are seeing more chances for widespread thunderstorm possibilities for most of our eastern counties and continue through sunrise the next day. The primary threat for the overnight storms will be large hail, gusty winds, moderate rain, and some lightning.