Maya Angelou is born: This week in history

The author and poet explored issues Americans were afraid to talk about including racism, sex and economic justice.

Episode 2: This Week in History
By Travis Pittman and Spencer Bruttig | April 4, 2019 at 5:53 AM CDT - Updated April 4 at 5:53 AM

This week marks the birth of Maya Angelou, the American poet who inspired social change through her writings and civil rights activism.

Angelou was born Marguerite Annie Johnson on April 4, 1928.

Her first book “I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings” was an autobiography that told the story of racism and trauma through her own eyes.

She would go on to author more books, poems, films and TV shows with the central theme of exploring issues Americans were afraid to talk about including racism, sex and economic justice.

Angelou was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2010.

She died in 2014 at the age of 86.

FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2011 file photo, President Barack Obama kisses author and poet Maya Angelou after awarding her the 2010 Medal of Freedom during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File) AP
FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2011 file photo, President Barack Obama kisses author and poet Maya Angelou after awarding her the 2010 Medal of Freedom during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File) AP