Maya Angelou is born: This week in history

This week marks the birth of Maya Angelou, the American poet who inspired social change through her writings and civil rights activism.
Angelou was born Marguerite Annie Johnson on April 4, 1928.
Her first book “I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings” was an autobiography that told the story of racism and trauma through her own eyes.
She would go on to author more books, poems, films and TV shows with the central theme of exploring issues Americans were afraid to talk about including racism, sex and economic justice.
Angelou was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2010.
She died in 2014 at the age of 86.