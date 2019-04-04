Martin Luther King Jr’s assassination: This week in history

"We’ve got some difficult days ahead," King said. "But it really doesn’t matter with me now, because I’ve been to the mountaintop. Like anybody, I would like to live a long life. Longevity has its place. But I’m not concerned about that now. I’ve seen the Promised Land. I may not get there with you. But I want you to know tonight, that we, as a people, will get to the Promised Land! I’m not worried about anything. I’m not fearing any man! Mine eyes have seen the glory of the coming of the Lord!"