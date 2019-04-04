Local Iris Societies holding monthly meetings, shows

WEST TEXAS (KWES) - The Permian Basin is home to two clubs dedicated to the beauty of the iris and how to cultivate them.
The West Texas Iris Society and the Permian Basin Iris Society both meet regularly to discuss growing and caring for your irises, as well as how to get them ready from the garden to the show.
Both clubs are part of the greater American Iris Society.
The Iris Societies will have shows that are free and open to enter for all, with prizes being awarded by the American Iris Society. One show will be at Midland Park Mall on April 13 and another on April 20 at the Music City Mall.
The shows take place during April when iris flowers are at peak bloom.
For more information on the American Iris Society you can click here.
