Get your armpits dyed and nails done at this unique Austin studio

By Rebecca Flores | April 4, 2019 at 6:41 PM CDT - Updated April 4 at 6:41 PM

AUSTIN, Texas — Keep Austin weird ... am I right?

Listen up, ladies and gents! If you're wanting to try a new look this year, say no more. This unique Austin nail studio is serving up the freshest manicures and the most interesting services, including armpit dyeing.

Complete with a rainbow paint job and bathroom disco ball, this studio is a perfect Austin gem filled with talented nail techs.

The owners told KVUE they wanted to create a studio that is LGBTQIA friendly and has a comfortable environment for customers.

“We are a feminist forward intersectional nail salon with a focus on art. We started Cute because it felt right,” the owners said. “We wanted to create a space where people could feel comfortable and safe with whatever their personal definition of beauty was. We think that every man and every woman is a star.”

This studio offers so many unique services that we can't fit them in one sentence, so here's a list:

  • Tooth gems: You can get a semi-permanent jewel attached to your tooth with anything from Swarovski crystals to diamond dolphins!
  • Cosmetic tattoos: Ever wanted a hint of freckles, a perfect beauty mark or permanent eyeliner? This studio has you covered.
  • All about the lashes: Give your lashes a boost with their lash lifts, tints and extensions to make your eyes really pop.
  • Microblading: If you've always wished to have fuller brows, this studio can make your dreams come true with microblading.
  • Waxing: Get waxed in different designs with their all-gender waxing options.
  • Armpit dyeing: We can’t end this list without mentioning their armpit specialty. You can get your armpits dyed any color as well – even a rainbow!

In addition to these services, Cute Nail Studio also sells colorful T-shirts, pins, toys and more.

Cute Nail Studio is located at 1211 East Seventh St. To book an appointment or for more information, click here.

