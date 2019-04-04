AUSTIN, Texas — Keep Austin weird ... am I right?
Listen up, ladies and gents! If you're wanting to try a new look this year, say no more. This unique Austin nail studio is serving up the freshest manicures and the most interesting services, including armpit dyeing.
Complete with a rainbow paint job and bathroom disco ball, this studio is a perfect Austin gem filled with talented nail techs.
The owners told KVUE they wanted to create a studio that is LGBTQIA friendly and has a comfortable environment for customers.
“We are a feminist forward intersectional nail salon with a focus on art. We started Cute because it felt right,” the owners said. “We wanted to create a space where people could feel comfortable and safe with whatever their personal definition of beauty was. We think that every man and every woman is a star.”
This studio offers so many unique services that we can't fit them in one sentence, so here's a list:
- Tooth gems: You can get a semi-permanent jewel attached to your tooth with anything from Swarovski crystals to diamond dolphins!
- Cosmetic tattoos: Ever wanted a hint of freckles, a perfect beauty mark or permanent eyeliner? This studio has you covered.
- All about the lashes: Give your lashes a boost with their lash lifts, tints and extensions to make your eyes really pop.
- Microblading: If you've always wished to have fuller brows, this studio can make your dreams come true with microblading.
- Waxing: Get waxed in different designs with their all-gender waxing options.
- Armpit dyeing: We can’t end this list without mentioning their armpit specialty. You can get your armpits dyed any color as well – even a rainbow!
In addition to these services, Cute Nail Studio also sells colorful T-shirts, pins, toys and more.
Cute Nail Studio is located at 1211 East Seventh St. To book an appointment or for more information, click here.
Get your armpits dyed and nails done at this unique Austin studio
This Austin studio also offers tooth gems and cosmetic tattooing.
Author: Rebecca Flores
Published: 1:54 PM CDT April 4, 2019
Updated: 1:57 PM CDT April 4, 2019
