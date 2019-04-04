Evening Weather with Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

The gusty winds from yesterday have calmed so I hope you are enjoying this sunny and warm day across West Texas! Tonight will continue to be quite calm as temperatures stay mild. Temps won't fall below 80 until around 7pm and will still be near 70 by 10pm tonight. We'll start Friday off pretty calm with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures once again topping off in the upper 70s and low 80s.
Late Friday afternoon, an upper-level low pressure system from the west will begin to interact with a dryline across the central Permian Basin. Daytime heating will aide in destabilizing the atmosphere, and a few thunderstorms will be possible mainly in the eastern Permian Basin late Friday afternoon and evening. Another chance of storms will be possible from 10pm through around 3am through the Permian Basin as a boundary moves through.
Overall rain chances are around 50%, with the best chances in the eastern Permian Basin. The strongest storms could become very strong to severe, capable of producing large hail and damaging winds. Stick with NewsWest 9, and we'll keep you updated through the entire day.
Much of the weekend is looking good with mostly sunny skies and highs around 80 degrees and winds coming from the west at 15-20 mph. Much of next week will be sunny too as high temps rise to near 90 degrees by Tuesday and Wednesday.
