Crisis Center of West Texas teams up with Odessa College

WEST TEXAS (KWES) - Odessa College helps the Crisis Center of West Texas educate the community during Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
Today at OC, students officially kicked off April by spreading prevention awareness against sexual assault.
Crisis Center of West Texas’s Prevention Services Director Elizabeth Teixeira states, “We know that sexual assaults, both victims of sexual assault and perpetrators of sexual assault, the highest rate of that is folks ages 18-24. So most of those folks are on college campuses.”
Services offered by the center include shelters, counseling, a 24-hour hotline and more.
