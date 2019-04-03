Would you combine ketchup and ranch? Heinz unveils Kranch

Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.
Love ketchup on your fries and ranch on your veggies?
Heinz is betting you'll also enjoy ketchup and ranch when they're combined.
The ketchup and sauce manufacturer is rolling out Kranch sauce nationwide this month. It follows the March launch of two other new Heinz sauces: Mayocue — a combination of mayonnaise and barbecue sauce — and Mayomust, a blend of mayonnaise and mustard.
The suggested retail price for the sauces is $3.49 per bottle. Heinz unveiled Kranch on Twitter on Tuesday.
The new sauce — and its name — generated a mixed response on social media.
