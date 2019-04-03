Wilson and Young Middle School teacher dresses the part to share his experience with students

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Students from Wilson and Young Middle School in Odessa got a chance to learn more about World War II from a man who personally interviewed and wrote a dissertation on a Texas-based veteran of the war, one of their own teachers.
Andy Hill, a history teacher at the school, wrote his college dissertation on the last living member of the 6th Infantry unit that fought in the war, a man from Stamford, Texas.
Hill was also dressed in the uniform of the 6th Infantry division, he stated that his favorite part of teaching World War II was explaining to students how the country set aside their differences to achieve a common goal.
