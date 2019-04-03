United Way, H&R Block team up for free tax help

(KWES) - United Way and H&R Block have teamed up this year to help people with tax preparation this year.
People who had a household income of less than $66,000 in 2018 are eligible to receive help with their taxes this year through MyFreeTaxes.com.
The online system, which uses H&R block software, allows users to file both federal and state returns for free. United Way has made this product available to over 100 million taxpayers to help promote financial stability.
For more information or to sign up for this service, you can click here.
