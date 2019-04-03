TxDOT raises awareness of work zone safety

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - As part of their “Be Safe. Drive Smart." campaign, TxDOT is partnering with law enforcement and safety advocates for National Work Zone Awareness Week.
From April 8-12, TxDOT is hoping to make drivers aware of the need to stay alert and slow down when driving through work zones. The campaign will offer safety tips on how to navigate road maintenance and construction zones.
Texas saw 25,162 work zone traffic crashes in 2018 alone. These resulted in 684 serious injuries and 161 fatalities. 84 percent of the latter were either motorists or their passengers.
In addition, fines double in work zones if workers are present, and fines can go up to $2,000.
For more information on work zone safety, you can click here.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.