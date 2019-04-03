School turns unused cafeteria food into take-home weekend meals for students

ELKHART, IN (WSBT/CNN) - An Indiana school district is taking steps to make sure children have enough to eat.
Elkhart Community Schools has teamed up with a South Bend-based food rescue for a pilot program.
The pilot food program is happening at Woodland Elementary.
Students usually get breakfast and lunch at school but on the weekends at home, they may be without food.
That’s where the South Bend-based non-profit, Cultivate, comes in.
It is providing weekend meals to a small group of students at the school.
“Mostly we rescue food that’s been made but never served by catering companies, large food service businesses, like the school system,” said Jim Conklin, of Cultivate. “You don’t always think of a school system. And over preparing is just part of what happens. And we take that well-prepared food combine it with other food and make individual frozen meals out of it.”
Some 20 students will receive a backpack with eight individual frozen meals every Friday until the end of the school year.
“We were wasting a lot of food,” said Natalie Bickel, a student services supervisor. “There wasn't anything to do with the food and so they came to schools three times a week and rescued our food. So, they're going back to cultivate processing the food and coming right back to our students.”
The Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Academy, helped get the pilot program going.
“It really just all came together and it’s making a big impact so I’m really proud of that,” said Melissa Ramey, of Leadership Academy Chamber of Commerce. “It was heartbreaking to hear that children go home on the weekends and they don’t have anything to eat."
“We saw a need and we wanted to fill that need,” Bickel said.
Elkhart schools wants to expand the food program to other schools.
Copyright 2019 WSBT via CNN. All rights reserved.