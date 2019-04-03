Odessa fire fighters Fill the Boot for Muscular Dystrophy Association

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - The Odessa Fire Department and the Professional Firefighters Association Local are showing their support for the Muscular Dystrophy Association with their annual Fill the Boot campaign.
From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 3-5, fire fighters will be at the intersections of 42nd and Tanglewood, 4nd and Andrews Highway and 8th and Dixie collecting donations for the MDA.
Funds raised through Fill the Boot will go toward helping the MDA save lives by providing vital resources and funding research and life-enhancing programs for those suffering from muscular dystrophy. In addition, around 40 local kids will get sent to the MDA summer at no cost to their families thanks to these donations.
The International Association of Fire Fighters has partnered with MDA since 1954 and has raised over $650 million for the organization.
