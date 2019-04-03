Mother and daughter reported missing in Presidio County

MARFA, TX (KWES) - 43-year-old Zorayma Lackey and her 4-year-old daughter Lena have been reported missing in Presidio County.
Both were last seen on Sunday, March 31 at Jett’s Grill in the El Paisano Hotel in Marfa. They were driving a silver 2015 Ford F-150, pictured below, with the license plate GHY7971.
The Presidio County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on their whereabouts to contact them at (432) 729-4308 or the Marfa Police Department at (432) 729-1841
