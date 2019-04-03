Morning Weather Update from, Meteororlogist Dylan Smith

Well we made it halfway through the week. Today, we are expecting starting temperatures to be in the lower 50s and warm into the 80s. Our winds are expecting to be from the south at 15 to 20 MPH and have gusts up to 30 MPH. There is a High Wind Warning in effect for the Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains. They could experience wind speeds of 35 to 45 MPH and have gusts up to 60 MPH. There is also a Critical Fire Danger risk for southeastern New Mexico, upper Trans-Pecos, and western Permian Basin. Be sure you are using extra caution if you are dealing with fire today, and avoid any open flames, sparks, or embers. Tomorrow, we are expecting to see starting temperatures to be in the lower 50s and warm into the lower 80s by that afternoon.