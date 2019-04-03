Lea County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious death

HOBBS, NM (KWES) - Lea County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a suspicious death on April 1.
Around 5:22 p.m. law enforcement went to the area of North Pine Street and East Hardy Street where they found a deceased male.
Officials identified the man as 26 year-old Wilson M. Caldwell of Hobbs, New Mexico.
The investigation is on going.
Call LCSO Investigations Sergeant Chan Kim at 575-441-8904 or Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005 (where you may remain anonymous) if you have information about the incident.
