Is Verizon’s new Just Kids plan actually a good deal?

Author: Matt Granite | Published: 8:20 AM EDT April 3, 2019 | Updated: 8:20 AM EDT April 3, 2019
Verizon has just announced the “the first smartphone plan designed for kids.” But can the plan actually save money for parents? Or is it just clever marketing so people like me will repeatedly type the word “Verizon” in to consumer news headlines all week long? Parental control features on cell phones have existed for years — I reviewed the Firefly Phone for kids after it debuted in 2005! This time around, 14 years later, Verizon’s marketing is brilliant. While their plan may be unique in its aim, the concept is not revolutionary.
- 5GB 4G LTE data
- Unlimited talk and text to 20 contacts
- Parental smartphone allowances
- Verizon Smart Family Premium Smartphone Controls
- Total Cost: $55 per month per line
Considering the Just Kids plan would require the phone line of a parent to be in the mix, I've heavily analyzed all options available across the U.S., I've crunched the numbers and I will conclude the following:
While the Verizon plan is cleverly marketed and conceptually a tremendous idea to remind families that parental controls and allowances exist, similar or identical features are available from most major carriers without any additional fees.
In fact, given what Verizon provides with their new plan, an unlimited plan from them would actually be better value. For a family of four, you could easily pay $40 per line with the Verizon Go Unlimited Plan (with auto-pay enabled). Standard parental controls could be added without any fees and there are countless free or almost free apps that could monitor your children. The AT&T Unlimited & More plan for a family of four is also $40 per line and better than the kids plan.If you really crunch the numbers, a family of four would be best off with T-Mobile assuming the company's quickly growing network has coverage in your area.
The T-Mobile Essentials plan is $30 per line and offers the following:
- Parental controls
- Family allowances and text alerts
- Unlimited talk
- Unlimited texting
- No roaming fees in Canada or Mexico
- Never Allowed and Always Allowed Numbers For Kids' Calling
- Total cost: $30 per line per month with auto-pay
Sprint also offers fantastic parental control features for no additional fees and if you needed five lines, they would be your best bet at $20 per month for five unlimited smartphone lines. If you need six lines, the T-Mobile One plan that includes free Netflix subscriptions is the better choice.
I should also mention that with taxes and fees being added on top of the the previously mentioned monthly rates, the T-Mobile One plan which includes Netflix and airplane Wi-Fi texting is $40 per month per line for a family of four with auto-pay. Considering the T-Mobile One plan includes all taxes and fees, you'd be better off than paying the $30 per month plus taxes and fees for T-Mobile Essentials over time.
The Conclusion:
The Verizon plan is very cleverly marketed. They did a great job. Broadcasters and bloggers across the country this week are all talking about the Verizon parental control features as though they have never existed before. Few have done the work to see what's already available for free and how some of what Verizon is offering as part of its kids plan is by no means revolutionary.While the Verizon Just Kids plan may offer an app with a slightly better design, the plan is not unlimited. When you add Just Kids to a parent line, assuming your kids could quickly outgrow their 5GB of data, $55 is just not worth it in my opinion.
