Is Verizon’s new Just Kids plan actually a good deal?

In fact, given what Verizon provides with their new plan, an unlimited plan from them would actually be better value. For a family of four, you could easily pay $40 per line with the Verizon Go Unlimited Plan (with auto-pay enabled). Standard parental controls could be added without any fees and there are countless free or almost free apps that could monitor your children. The AT&T Unlimited & More plan for a family of four is also $40 per line and better than the kids plan.If you really crunch the numbers, a family of four would be best off with T-Mobile assuming the company's quickly growing network has coverage in your area.