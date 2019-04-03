Inside look: Library at the Plaza

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Local officials opened up Midland County’s newest public library for a sneak preview on April 2.
The facility, now formally known as the Library at the Plaza, has been under renovation for 18 months since 2017.
In that time the Library at the Plaza underwent a full remodel.
It now features an open floor plan with upgraded technology and amenities.
The facility features three sections specifically designed for children, teens, and adults.
Each section comes equipped with computer labs that offer free Wi-Fi.
In the children’s section new amenities include a 15 foot tall kinetic machine, an interactive light wall, and a centrally located activity center for future workshops and performances.
The teen center features game consoles, unique seating, and young adult content from books, to DVDs.
Between the younger generations area and adult section of the library now sits an expansive 52 foot tall and 12 foot high video wall monitor that plays creative content for all ages to admire and enjoy.
The adult section of the library contains conference rooms, and a quiet reading space equipped with a fire place.
Officials will hold a ribbon cutting and open house for the Library at the Plaza on April 4.
The library is expected to be completely open by the end of April.
