Indiana group turns unused cafeteria food into frozen meals for kids in need

Many school cafeterias over-prepare food, and by repackaging leftovers instead of throwing them away, the food goes back to the students. The pilot program at Elkhart Community schools serves about 100 students each week. The kids receive insulated backpacks with eight frozen meals each Friday to carry the family through the weekend. According to Conklin, the program has been running for about 8 weeks and they’ve sent out almost 6,400 meals.