If a severe storm hits, where is your safe place?

Today is National Safe Place Selfie Day.

If a severe storm hits, where is your safe place?
Three happy best girlfriends in glasses making selfie on smartphone (Deagreez)
By Madelaine Perrault | April 3, 2019 at 3:21 PM CDT - Updated April 3 at 3:23 PM

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Four years ago the Safe Place Selfie campaign was created by the National Weather Service on April 3.

The initiative serves to promote awareness in hopes of encouraging the public to design a plan, a safe place for when extreme weather blows in.

Our news crew took their #SafePlaceSelfie inside the NewsWest9 station.

Get creative! Send us a picture of your safe place either through Facebook or Twitter

Don’t forget to use #SafePlaceSelfie in your post and tag NewsWest9 because you could be featured on the evening news.

Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.