If a severe storm hits, where is your safe place?

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Four years ago the Safe Place Selfie campaign was created by the National Weather Service on April 3.
The initiative serves to promote awareness in hopes of encouraging the public to design a plan, a safe place for when extreme weather blows in.
Our news crew took their #SafePlaceSelfie inside the NewsWest9 station.
