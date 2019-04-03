Former First Lady Laura Bush visits San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — More than 700 people gathered Tuesday at the McNease Convention Center to have lunch with Former First Lady Laura Bush. Bush was in San Angelo for the Laura W. Bush Institute’s annual luncheon.
"We are so grateful to have the former First Lady come to San Angelo today. It’s a second in a lifetime opportunity,” Berkeley Puckitt, assistant director of the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health, said.
Six years ago, in Spring 2013, was the last time Bush made her way to San Angelo for the annual luncheon to discuss important topics on women's health.
Puckitt said it took a lot of manpower to get the high-profile speaker to the Concho Valley.
“Lots of preparations went into it and lots of time and energy, but her team is amazing to work with,” Puckitt said.During her visit, Bush reminisced about her time spent at the White House from 2001-2009, when her husband, George W. Bush, was the commander in chief. Next year, for the 10th annual luncheon, Puckitt said she hopes to have the next generation of Bush women come and speak.
“We are really hoping to have Jenna and Barbara Bush the daughters next year,” Puckitt said.