Evening Weather with Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

The forecast becomes a bit more interesting Friday as an upper level low pressure system interacts with a dryline in West Texas. We know that there will be a chance of thunderstorms, some of which could be severe, just east of the dryline. Exactly where that dryline sets up is still a bit uncertain. Some models have it setting up in the central Permian Basin, which would give the higher storm chances to areas in the eastern Permian Basin, like Big Spring and Big Lake. Other models place that dryline along the western Permian Basin, which would create better storm chances for Midland-Odessa. We'll keep you updated as time goes on and the details clear up.