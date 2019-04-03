Evening Weather with Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

Hope you are enjoying this continued warmth today! We are seeing temperatures rise into the low 80s, thanks to some gusty southwesterly winds coming in at 15-25 mph bringing in some very dry air. This is the perfect setup for high fire danger, so be careful if you are out today and stay away from any outdoor burning or anything that could set off a few sparks. The highest fire danger is in the upper Trans Pecos, mountains, and SE New Mexico, where a Red Flag Warning is posted until 11pm CDT/10pm MDT.
Winds will start to weaken tonight, especially after midnight. We'll be clear overnight as low temps stay mild, in the low 50s. Thursday will be another beautiful day out as high temps again rise into the upper 70s and low 80s under mostly sunny skies. The winds will die down to around 10 mph, which will help to lower fire danger along with it.
The forecast becomes a bit more interesting Friday as an upper level low pressure system interacts with a dryline in West Texas. We know that there will be a chance of thunderstorms, some of which could be severe, just east of the dryline. Exactly where that dryline sets up is still a bit uncertain. Some models have it setting up in the central Permian Basin, which would give the higher storm chances to areas in the eastern Permian Basin, like Big Spring and Big Lake. Other models place that dryline along the western Permian Basin, which would create better storm chances for Midland-Odessa. We'll keep you updated as time goes on and the details clear up.
Continues warmth and sunny skies are expected for the weekend and into much of next week.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.