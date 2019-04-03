Downtown Midland Convention Center expected by September

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Midland’s new convention center is shaping up nicely.
The center will be 76,000 square feet, making it two and a half times larger than the previous facility.
Brad Barnett of the Midland Chamber of Commerce says this will allow Midland to attract bigger events that have left downtown in the past due to limited space.
“We actually have three large meeting spaces. Before we had an exhibit hall, that was all. So we have an exhibit hall, a ballroom and meeting space., so we can actually do three large meetings at the same time,” said Barnett.
The events they could have, Barnett says, are endless. And with Centennial Park connecting to the convention center, large outdoor events such as concerts won’t be an issue at all.
"Really the events we do range. We can do weddings, we can do conferences, we have groups that do weekly luncheons so it really varies."
Barnett estimates the convention center and Centennial Park could bring as much as 5 million dollars to the local economy per year.
“With the new convention center, and then once the new Centennial Park is open in Spring of 2020, those are really two pieces that really are catalysts for economic growth in downtown,” said Barnett.
