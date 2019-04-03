Burrito blanket takes your love for Mexican food to the next level

Author: Nia Wesley
Published: 9:58 AM CDT April 3, 2019
Updated: 10:42 AM CDT April 3, 2019
SAN ANTONIO — A burrito blanket is making waves on the web.
The cozy 5-foot tortilla will take your Netflix and chill session to new heights.
A Reddit user posted the blanket on Sunday and it's since gone viral.
The blanket can be found on multiple websites including Etsy, but the cheapest deal we found was $31 at this link.
It’s allegedly made of 100% soft microfiber.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.