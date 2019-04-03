‘Avengers: Endgame’ tickets going for $5,000 on eBay

The film will put a bow on the original 22-movie Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) that started with 2008′s “Iron Man.” It’s likely the last major appearances for Chris Evans (Captain America), Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Hemsworth (Thor) and Mark Ruffalo (Hulk). Films of other MCU characters are expected in the future including this summer’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home” and a solo film for Scarlett Johannson’s Black Widow.