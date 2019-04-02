Woman accused of beating fiance’s 4-year-old granddaughter to death

AUGUSTA, ME (WGME/CNN) - Prosecutors have begun laying out their case against the caretaker of a 4-year-old girl, who they say was responsible for her death as part of “child abuse syndrome.”
The trial began Monday morning for Shawna Gatto in a case that led to calls for change in Maine’s child welfare system.
Assistant Attorney General Donald Macomber says Gatto was the primary caretaker for 4-year-old Kendall Chick at the time of the girl’s death. Kendall was the granddaughter of Gatto’s fiancé and placed in the couple’s custody by the Department of Health and Human Services.
Prosecutors say Gatto beat the 4-year-old to death. They displayed photos of her body, pale white and covered in bruises with one of her eyes swollen shut.
"You will hear there's a head-sized defect in the drywall in Kendall's bedroom with a transfer stain of her blood and one of her head hairs embedded in the wall,” Macomber said.
Macomber says Kendall had 15 to 20 distinct injuries to her head and face and that the medical examiner will testify it was blunt force trauma to the abdomen that ultimately killed her.
"In his opinion, Kendall was the victim of child abuse syndrome,” Macomber said.
In an interview played in court, Gatto claimed the girl’s injuries were from trips and falls. She told police Kendall was clumsy.
“Kendall would have a black eye. Shawna would tell Steve that Kendall ran into a coffee table,” Macomber said.
In another interview, Gatto is heard telling investigators Kendall had an accident, and she was in the process of cleaning her up. She says she put the little girl in the bathtub and left the room to get her a drink. When she returned, Kendall was unconscious.
Gatto waived her right to a jury trial last year, so the verdict in her case will be decided by a judge. The defense chose to hold their opening statements until the state finishes arguing its case.
