SHARE Walk helps families of children with autism, special needs

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - April 2 is World Autism Awareness Day, but one local program hopes to make people aware that autism is a permanent thing for many families.
SHARE is an organization that works every day to help and support families with children of special needs.
“We take World Autism Day as just a chance to look at the challenges people face and just become more aware, just a day of awareness for autism and all special kids," said Rachael Reinert, SHARE Organization Director of Marketing for SHARE.
The organization is located in Midland and has been offering its services to local families for years now.
While there are many great organizations in the Permian Basin that provide services, therapy and educational opportunities for children with special needs, SHARE is dedicated to supporting the family members that care for such children.
“We do respite care, so if you have a child with with a special need, maybe the high school baby sitter doesn’t work for you, we provide a place where you can drop off your children with special needs and their brothers and sisters, so that you can have a chance to catch your breath and reconnect with friends and pursue some of you own interests or rest of whatever you need to do to feel like a whole person again," said Reinert.
On April 27, the organization will be holding its 10th annual SHARE Walk, a communiy outreach and fundraising event. All proceeds will benefit the program and help provide caregiver support for local families.
The walk will take place at Grande Communications Stadium on April 27 and registration is available in person the day of or online through April 26. To register you can click here.
Last year over 4,000 participants showed up to support the cause.
The walk is only a mile long and buggies and strollers are welcome, meaning the walk will be perfect for the whole family. Food and drinks will be on sale after the walk as well.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.