Re-dedication, open house celebrates redesigned Library at the Plaza

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Midland County Public Libraries invites the community to attend a re-dedication celebration and open house Thursday, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the downtown library, 301 W. Missouri Ave.
County officials and library stakeholders will speak briefly before welcoming the public to walk through the newly renovated downtown library.
The recently named Library at the Plaza features an open floor plan with study and meeting rooms, a large community room and a quiet reading room complete with a fireplace.
A digital wall spanning the width of 54 feet creates a dynamic focal point, while historic details and mid-century inspired furnishings lend the space a vintage modern style.
A colorful, expanded children's area includes a fresh-water aquarium, spacious activity room, one-of-a-kind kinetic sculpture and an interactive LED wall inspired by 1980s-era Light Brite toys.
In addition to traditional library services such as public computer and wi-fi usage and access to the collection, the downtown location now will serve as a passport facility.
Visitors will enter the library through south-facing doors directly in front of the parking lot that now is accessible only from Front Street.
Midland County Public Libraries is a library system consisting of the downtown library, Centennial Library, law library and bookmobile.
MCPL is department of Midland County, led by Library Director John Trischitti III.
Midland County Public Libraries are open to the public 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
