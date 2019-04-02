Odessa Police in search of car burglary suspect

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - The Odessa Police Department are asking for the public’s help identifying a car burglar from January.
Jan. 8, Odessa Police were called to by a complainant reporting unknown suspects burglarized his vehicle and stole his credit cards, checks and personal documents.
A male subject then used the complainant’s credit card to spend approximately $1,000 and attempted to deposit one of the stolen checks.
Anyone with information in reference to the identity of the male suspect shown below is encouraged to contact Detective W. Branch or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #19-01853.
