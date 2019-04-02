Odessa Jackalopes hosting third annual alumni game

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - The Odessa Jackalopes are hosting their third annual alumni game. Former Jackalope Sami Laine will be returning to Odessa with his hockey team from Finland to play the Jacks alumni.
This weekend is the Jacks final home stand of the season against the Amarillo Bulls. There will be a meet-and-greet after Friday’s game.
In addition, the Jacks alumni will be wearing special alumni jerseys that will be auctioned off. The Jackalopes final home game of the season is on Saturday at the Ector County Coliseum.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.