Odessa College receives Rising Star award for improvement of student outcomes

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Odessa College has received a Rising Star award from the Aspen Institute for Rapid Improvement of Student Outcomes.
OC was a finalist for the 2019 Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence. Despite not winning the grand prize, the award for dramatic improvement still places OC as one of the top community colleges in the United States.
“In a community where a college education has historically not been needed for a good job in the oil fields, Odessa understands that the world of work is changing and will demand increasing levels of educational attainment,” said Joshua Wyner, executive director of the Aspen Institute’s College Excellence Program.
“That is why Odessa is singularly focused on finding innovative strategies to help students connect to and stay at the college to complete a credential, proving how fast student success rates can be improved.”
Palo Alto College in San Antonio and Pierce College at Fort Steilacoom in Lakewood, Washington also received the Rising Star award. All schools will receive $100,000.
Odessa College has received this award once before, in 2017.
