Morning Weather Update from, Meteorologist Dylan Smith

Good morning West Texas! Today, we are expecting starting temperatures to be in the mid to lower 40s and warm into the mid to upper 70s. Throughout today, we could see some breezy conditions with wind speeds from 10-20 MPH and gusts up to 30 MPH. Be sure you are using extra caution when driving on the roads today. Tomorrow, we are expecting to see morning temperatures in the lower 50s and afternoon temperatures in the lower 80s. During the morning hours, we are seeing a slight chance for some isolated small showers to form in the eastern counties. These showers should not have much accumulation or last through the afternoon.
Thursday, we are looking for starting temperatures to be in the lower 50s and warm into the lower 80s by that afternoon. Friday, we are expecting lows to be in the mid 50s and highs in the lower 80s. Starting that night, there is a chance for thunderstorms to develop in our eastern counties. These storms are expected to last through the overnight hours and move out of the area by Saturday morning. For the rest of the work week, we are anticipating warm pleasant conditions.
