Morning Weather Update from, Meteorologist Dylan Smith

Good morning West Texas! Today, we are expecting starting temperatures to be in the mid to lower 40s and warm into the mid to upper 70s. Throughout today, we could see some breezy conditions with wind speeds from 10-20 MPH and gusts up to 30 MPH. Be sure you are using extra caution when driving on the roads today. Tomorrow, we are expecting to see morning temperatures in the lower 50s and afternoon temperatures in the lower 80s. During the morning hours, we are seeing a slight chance for some isolated small showers to form in the eastern counties. These showers should not have much accumulation or last through the afternoon.