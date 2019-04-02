Marfa music festival will consider impact on community before pushing forward

MARFA, TX (KWES) - C3 Presents, the company behind Austin City Limits and Lollapalooza, had aimed to bring a new music festival to West Texas in 2020. Now however, the Marfa mayor says this is not the case.
In a statement from her Facebook page, Mayor Ann Marie Nafziger said during many conversations with C3 Presents producers she expressed concerns over safety, infrastructure and environmental threats. As of March 30, the producers reportedly stepped down and agreed not to produce the festival for 2020.
Mayor Nafziger called the decision “a victory”, saying that community voices have been heard and thanking Marfa residents for their input.
She said while Marfa certainly wants to encourage events like this, it is important to balance economic benefits with the town’s safety.
In a press release from C3 Presents, the company stated their plan was to build a small three-day event that would make a positive impact on the area. While they still believe this is possible, they say that they understand the concerns of Marfa and Presidio County citizens.
The company says that while they intend to continue with the project, the needs of the community are important and they will consider a variety of elements before presenting a new plan.
The release did not state whether they intended to push forward for a 2020 date.
The festival was originally set to happen in May 2020, with around 5,000 attendees anticipated. The event would have been held on ranch land outside city limits, heading toward the neighboring town of Fort Davis.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.