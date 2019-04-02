Gunshot victim dies, one arrested

By Kirsten Geddes

ECTOR COUNTY, TX (KWES) - Ector County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder that occurred Tuesday morning.

Investigators responded to the 2100 block of Stoner Road at 2:08 a.m. in response to a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, investigators found a white male with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to Medical Center Hospital where he later died.

Authorities have arrested a female suspect who has been charged with murder.

Investigators have not released the names of those involved and the investigation is on-going.

