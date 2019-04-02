Evening Weather with Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

Happy Tuesday to you! Started out chilly, but it has turned into a very nice day across the area, albeit a bit on the windy side as high temps have soared well into the 70s. Those winds will continue out of the south through the night, bringing in a few clouds, but staying dry as low temps stay relatively mild, in the upper 40s and low 50s.
Our warm-up continues into Wednesday. Winds will shift from south to southwest, bringing in some very dry air into West Texas. Dry air heats up faster, allowing those high temperatures to reach the low 80s through the majority of the region. Winds will still be gusty, from 15-25 mph with some gusts even higher. This will make for high fire danger through much of the region as well.
Warm and dry weather continues into Thursday before an upper level low pressure system arrives Friday night. Much of Friday will be dry, but chances of showers and thunderstorms will arrive Friday night through Saturday morning. It’s too early to tell the exact impacts, but some storms could be quite strong. Stay tuned for future updates.
