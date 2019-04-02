Deadline to register to vote fast approaching

Early voting will take place at the Pecos Community Center. Election Day voting locations are as follows: Box 2 & 11 at the Reeves County Civic Center, Box 1, 3, 7, 8, 10 & 12 at the Pecos Community Center, Box 4 at the Toyah City Hall Building, and Box 5 (outside city limits) and 6 at the Saragosa Multi-Purpose Center. You can check your registration at the Reeves County Courthouse.