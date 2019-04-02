Community National Bank donates much needed music stands to Bonham Middle School

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Representatives from Community National Bank will present the Bonham Middle School band with 40 new music stands Tuesday morning.
The donation follows a request from Band Director Hector Izaguirre for Community National Bank to sponsor an upcoming booster club event.
CNB was not able to help at that time but the bank still wanted to help the band students.
The bank found out the program needed new music stands, and now the bank is ready to donate 40 new music stands.
“When we make donations like this to specific needs in specific schools, our hope is that other businesses realize there are small things like this that they can do help,” said CNB Executive Vice President Brad Bullock. “The small business population of the Basin can join together to make a huge difference in our public schools.”
