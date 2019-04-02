City of Odessa participates in national water challenge

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - The 8th Annual Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge has been brought to the Odessa community.
From April 1-30, multiple cities across the U.S. compete to conserve the most water.
Cities are broken down into five population categories. Those with the highest percentage of residents submitting a pledge can win various prizes.
Prize drawing includes a home irrigation kit, home improvement store gift cards, as well as green cleaning supplies.
Need more motivation? The grand prize consists of $3,000 utilities in paid utilities.
For updates on your city standings, click here.
Also, this year the campaign added a new aspect to the water challenge. A charity of your choice could also be impacted by being gifted a new Toyota Highlander Hybrid.
Reducing water use as much as 10% will save up to 600 gallons of water a year. Benefits of water conservation can be seen when a community evolves to become more sustainable.
Personal benefits to notice when consuming less water reflect in bill statements, potentially saving you $150 in energy bills. This in turns helps our planet overall.
Make your pledge now. Email Victor Wade at vwade@odessa-tx.gov with questions.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.