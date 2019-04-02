50 Cent sells opulent Connecticut mansion after years on the market

You could say the mansion got sold for pennies on the dollar of the initial asking offer.

Singer Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson
April 2, 2019 at 4:26 PM CDT - Updated April 2 at 5:55 PM

Rapper 50 Cent's 50,000-square-foot mansion in Connecticut that first went on the market 12 years ago has finally sold at a fraction of the original asking price.

Jennifer Leahy, an agent at Douglas Elliman in Greenwich, tells the Hartford Courant the 21-bedroom. 25-bathroom home in Farmington was sold for $2.9 million.

The sale was first reported by The Wall Street Journal .

The rapper, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, asked $18.5 million for the 17-acre estate in 2007. Jackson purchased the mansion in 2004 from boxer Mike Tyson for $4.1 million, and then sank millions into it for renovations.

The home also has an indoor pool, a gym, racquetball courts and a dance room.

Leahy did not disclose the buyer.

